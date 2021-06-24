Video
14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
National

Bangladesh's 40 districts at very high risk of COVID: WHO

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 11:05 AM  Count : 369
Observer Online Report

Forty districts, out of 64, are at very high risk zones in Bangladesh as daily caseload and deaths from deadly coronavirus is rising rapidly, according to a report released by World Health Organization (WHO).

The report said, considering one week's infection number and sample test, the organisation detected the risky zones.

The WHO identified the risk in three levels--very high, high and moderate. According to them, 15 more districts are at high risk of infection while the eight districts are at moderate risk.

Bandarban district was not taken into consideration, as the cases detected there are low, it said.

According to the report, all the 10 districts of Khulna division are at very high risk of infection. Six districts, out of eight, in Rajshahi division at very high risk, two are at high risk.

Seven districts in Dhaka division are at very high risk. Two districts are at high risk in the capital and four are at moderate risk.

In Rangpur division, five districts are at very high risk while three are high risk.

In Chattogram division, six districts are at very high risk zones and three at high while one at moderate risk.

In Barishal division, three districts are at very high risk and three are at moderate.

The infection rate in Sylhet and Mymensingh districts are less in number.

The 40 districts are: Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Tangail, Gazipur, Kishoreganj, Sylhet, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Natore, Rajbari, Jhenidah, Magura, Faridpur, Jessore, Narail, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barisal, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali, and Khagrachhari.

TF

