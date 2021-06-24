RMCH reports 18 more deaths in a day







Highest single day deaths of 18 persons from deadly coronavirus was recorded at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in last 24 hours.





Of them, eight were COVID-19 positive and 10 had the virus symptoms. All the deceased died in between 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday.



Confirming the matter this morning, RMCH deputy director Dr Saiful Ferdous said of the deceased persons, 13 were from Rajshahi district, one from Chapainawabganj and four from Naogaon.





In the last 24 hours, 54 new COVID patients were admitted to the hospital.





Dr Saiful Ferdous said some 58 people found COVID-19 positive after testing 188 samples at the RMCH's lab while 130 fresh cases were reported after testing 466 samples at Rajshahi Medical College's lab during this period.





Some 404 patients are currently undergoing treatment against 357 beds of the hospital, he added.







Earlier, the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital recorded 16 deaths on both June 4 and June 23.





Authorities have extended the ongoing lockdown in Rajshahi, which started on June 11, by one more week till June 30 following the worsening situation of COVID.







TF



