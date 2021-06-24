Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home National

RMCH reports 18 more deaths in a day

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 9:56 AM  Count : 216
Observer Online Report

RMCH reports 18 more deaths in a day

RMCH reports 18 more deaths in a day



Highest single day deaths of 18 persons from deadly coronavirus was recorded at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in last 24 hours.

Of them, eight were COVID-19 positive and 10 had the virus symptoms. All the deceased died in between 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday.

Confirming the matter this morning, RMCH deputy director Dr Saiful Ferdous said of the deceased persons, 13 were from Rajshahi district, one from Chapainawabganj and four from Naogaon.

In the last 24 hours, 54 new COVID patients were admitted to the hospital.

Dr Saiful Ferdous said some 58 people found COVID-19 positive after testing 188 samples at the RMCH's lab while 130 fresh cases were reported after testing 466 samples at Rajshahi Medical College's lab during this period.

Some 404 patients are currently undergoing treatment against 357 beds of the hospital, he added.

Earlier, the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital recorded 16 deaths on both June 4 and June 23.

Authorities have extended the ongoing lockdown in Rajshahi, which started on June 11, by one more week till June 30 following the worsening situation of COVID.

TF

Related Topics

RMCH  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Lawyer remanded for bail forgery
Accused constable in Sinha murder case surrenders
COVID-19 positivity rate 100% detected in Chuadanga
What should I know about the delta variant?


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft