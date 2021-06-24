Still no trace of Chinese engineer





There is still no sign of a 26-year-old Chinese engineer, working in the Padma Bridge Project, more than 24 hours after he reportedly fell in the river near the Shimulia ferry terminal in Munshiganj's Louhajang.





Zhao Jianpeng was tasked with installing a power tower (number 13) of the National Grid as part of the project. He had gone to the tower point for work at 5pm and went missing around 8:30pm Tuesday.





His colleagues alerted police after failing to locate him. On being informed, the fire service, coast guard, river police; and army personnel working in the security team of the project started conducting rescue operations but there was no trace of him till 9pm today.





It is suspected that he fell into the Padma river. However, the local and foreign engineers, who were also working there, could not confirm if Zhao fell into the river since no one saw it actually happening.





Mawa river police Officer-in-Charge of Sirajul Kabir said the rescue operation was still going on as they were yet to find the Chinese national.





"Several engineers and other workers stay at a makeshift camp near the ferry terminal in Louhajang and they use boats to go to the tower point in the river daily," Sirajul said.





"On Tuesday night, Zhao went to the tower point for work but went missing around 8.30pm. His colleagues alerted us after failing to locate him," he added.





