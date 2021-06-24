

SIBL launches QR Code for cash withdrawal

Qazi Osman Ali said SIBL is a leading Bank to continuously bring novelty and variety in its digital services and products to expedite the true digital transformation, and launching QR Code for cash withdrawal is an addition in the list of services. He also cited that technology-based service would be continuously widening for improving client services. Scan QR Code and collect your required cash. SIBL started this operation of cash withdrawal service through SIBL NOW mobile app. Any clients can collect cash by scanning the QR Code from any branch of SIBL across the country. Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali inaugurated the QR Code service launching programme as chief guest through virtual platform at Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Abu Naser Chowdhury and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md. Sultan Badsha, Head of ICT, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Md. Sharif Al Kashem, Head of Card division, were also present at the programme. Divisional Heads and Managers of different branches virtually joined the programme.Qazi Osman Ali said SIBL is a leading Bank to continuously bring novelty and variety in its digital services and products to expedite the true digital transformation, and launching QR Code for cash withdrawal is an addition in the list of services. He also cited that technology-based service would be continuously widening for improving client services.