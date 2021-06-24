Banking Events

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Director Alhajj Abu Naser Md. Yeahea along with Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Board Member Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah are virtually inaugurating its188th branch at Chandina, Cumilla recently. Deputy Manging Directors, senior officials, executives, local elites, businessmen are also seen attending the programme.Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar presiding over its meeting held recently at virtual Platform. IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, Member Secretary Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad along with other members of the committee attended the meeting.