CSE recasts Shariah Index with 13 new firms

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has revised its Shariah Index on the basis of the performance of the CSE listed companies. After revision, 13 new companies have been included while eight companies were excluded from the previous list.

The new index will be effective from July 4. The CSE Shariah Index is reviewed twice a year, said a press release.

The new 13 companies which have been included are Advanced Chemical Industries, Associated Oxygen, Bangas, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Dominage Steel Building System, eGeneration, Genex Infosys, Golden Harvest Agro Industries, Lub-rref (Bangladesh), Mithun Knitting & Dyeing, Prime Textile Spinning Mills, Samata Leather Complex and Walton Hi-Tech Industries.

On the other hand, eight companies excluded from the list are CVO Petrochemical Refinery, Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries, GQ Ball Pen Industries, HR Textile Mills, Intraco Refueling Station, Queen South Textile Mills, Runner Automobiles, and Shepherd Industries.

After the revision of CSE Shariah Index, 134 listed companies among 347 listed securities are selected.

The companies are Aamra Networks, Aamra Technologies, ACI Formulations, Active Fine Chemicals, ADN Telecom, Advanced Chemical Industries., Advent Pharma, AFC Agro Biotech, Agni Systems, Al-Arafah Islami Bank., Aman Cotton Fibrous, Aman Feed, Ambee Pharmaceuticals, Anwar Galvanizing, Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills, Appollo Ispat Complex, Aramit Cement, Aramit, Argon Denims, Associated Oxygen, Aziz Pipes, Bangas, Building Systems, Bangladesh Lamps, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Bata Shoe Company (Bd), BBS Cables, BD Thai Aluminium, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics, Berger Paints Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Central Pharmaceuticals, Coppertech Industries, Daffodil Computers, Dominage Steel Building Systems, Doreen Power Generations & Systems, Dragon Sweater and Spinning, Eastern Cables, Eastern Housing, eGeneration, Esquire Knit Composite, Exim Bank, Familytex (BD), Far Chemical Industries, Far East Knitting & Dyeing Industries, Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company,

Fine Foods, First Security Islami Bank, Fortune Shoes, Fu-Wang Foods, Generation Next Fashions, Genex Infosys, Global Heavy Chemicals, Golden Harvest Agro Industries, Grameenphone, Hakkani Pulp & Paper Mills, Hamid Fabrics, Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh, Hwa Well Textiles, Imam Button Industries, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, Information Services Network, Information Technology Consultants, Intech, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Islami Insurance Bangladesh, Islamic Finance & Investment, JMI Syringes & Medical Devices, Kattali Textile, Kay & Que (Bangladesh), KDS Accessories, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Khulna Power Company, Khulna Printing & Packaging, Kohinoor Chemical Company, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Libra Infusions, Linde Bangladesh, Lub-rref (Bangladesh), M.L.Dyeing, Malek Spinning Mills, Marico Bangladesh, Matin Spinning Mills, Miracle Industries, Mithun Knitting & Dyeing, MJL Bangladesh, Monno Ceramic Industries., Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills, Nahee Aluminum Composite Panel, National Feed Mill, Navana CNG, Oimex Electrode, Olympic Accessories, Olympic Industries, Pacific Denims, Padma Islami Life Insurance, Prime Islami Life Insurance, Prime Textile Spinning Mills, Quasem Industries, R.A.K. Ceramics (Bd), Rangpur Dairy & Food Products, Rangpur Foundry, Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh), Ring Shine Textiles, Saiham Cotton Mills, Saiham Textile Mills, Salvo Chemical Industry, Samata Leather Complex, Samorita Hospital.

Shahjalal Islami Bank, Shahjibazar Power Company, Shinepukur Ceramics, Shurwid Industries, Silco Pharmaceuticals, Silva Pharmaceuticals, Simtex Industries, Singer Bangladesh, SK Trims & Industries, Social Islami Bank, Sonali Paper & Board Mills, S.S.Steel, Standard Ceramic Industries, Summit Alliance Port, Summit Power, Takaful Islami Insurance, The Ibn Sina Pharmaceuticals, Titas Gas, Usmania Glass Sheet Factory, VFS Thread Dyeing, Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Yeakin Polymer, and Zaheen Spinning.







