BAEC appoints Engr. Nasir Ahmed as Member (Engineering)

Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:50 PM
Business

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Engr. Nasir Ahmed has been appointed as Member Engineering (current charge)   of  Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) by the Govt as per an order issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on 13 June 2021, says a press release.
Prior to this new appointment, Engr. Nasir has been serving as Director, Engineering Division, BAEC since 12 April 2018, involved in planning and management of all sorts of engineering related issues in the commission.
Engr. Nasir started his career in BAEC as Senior Engineer and Head, Isotope Hydrology Division, Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, AERE, Savar. Throughout his career in BAEC, he has glorious contributions in research and development activities of BAEC.
He was responsible for all hydrologic research activities at BAEC and for   technical support and quality control of hydrologic field investigations, groundwater resources assessment and isotopes in precipitation associated with climate change.
He played an important role in popularizing the application of isotope techniques in hydrology among various national end-user departments (such as, DPHE, BWDB, DWASA, CWASA, IWM, etc.) and public universities.
He has attained Certified Professional Engineer degree from Bangladesh Professional Engineers Registration Board, IEB, Bangladesh.
He obtained B.Sc. degree in Civil Engineering from BUET in 1988 and was awarded M.Sc. in Water Resources Engineering from BUET in 1996.


