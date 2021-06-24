Samsung brimngs 45-litre family size convection ovens

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has introduced a family size Convection oven (Model- MC457TGRCSR/D2) with a capacity of 45 Liter to cater to the needs of the local customers.

"Due to rapid lifestyle changes, convection ovens have become a fitting alternative solution to the conventional cooking methods. … We hope that this innovation will help our customers by saving their time and energy while making their life easier," Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor said in a statement.

The enormous capacity of the oven comes with an array of excellent features designed to make home-cooking easier for millennials, working professionals, and homemakers.

It comes with various cooking modes to enhance the convenience of people's lifestyles. People not only can use the oven for convection purposes but also for Microwave and Grill.

Customers can now prepare numerous dishes, ranging from baking creative meals to reheating food in the 45 Liter Convection oven, which is available in silver color and is priced at BDT 32,900.

The oven also features Samsung Ceramic Enamel Interior that ensures anti-bacterial protection. The Ceramic Enamel's hard-wearing and durable interior results in making the oven seven times more resistant to rust and scratch. In addition, the durable surface makes the cleaning process more hygienic and stress-free.

The Samsung Smart Sensor technology sets the ideal cooking time and power, detects humidity, and determines the weight of the food to perfection. Furthermore, Samsung's innovative technology enables customers to cook their favorite delicacies evenly and thoroughly.

The exceptionally designed enamel functionality has achieved approval from Hohenstein Institute in Germany, and unlike plastic, it does not discolour due to high-cooking temperatures or excessive cleaning.

