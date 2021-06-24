Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Business

Samsung brimngs 45-litre family size convection ovens

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has introduced a family size Convection oven (Model- MC457TGRCSR/D2) with a capacity of 45 Liter to cater to the needs of the local customers.  
 "Due to rapid lifestyle changes, convection ovens have become a fitting alternative solution to the conventional cooking methods. … We hope that this innovation will help our customers by saving their time and energy while making their life easier," Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor said in a statement.
The enormous capacity of the oven comes with an array of excellent features designed to make home-cooking easier for millennials, working professionals, and homemakers.
It comes with various cooking modes to enhance the convenience of people's lifestyles. People not only can use the oven for convection purposes but also for Microwave and Grill.
Customers can now prepare numerous dishes, ranging from baking creative meals to reheating food in the 45 Liter Convection oven, which is available in silver color and is priced at BDT 32,900.  
The oven also features Samsung Ceramic Enamel Interior that ensures anti-bacterial protection. The Ceramic Enamel's hard-wearing and durable interior results in making the oven seven times more resistant to rust and scratch. In addition, the durable surface makes the cleaning process more hygienic and stress-free.
The Samsung Smart Sensor technology sets the ideal cooking time and power, detects humidity, and determines the weight of the food to perfection. Furthermore, Samsung's innovative technology enables customers to cook their favorite delicacies evenly and thoroughly.
The exceptionally designed enamel functionality has achieved approval from Hohenstein Institute in Germany, and unlike plastic, it does not discolour due to high-cooking temperatures or excessive cleaning.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
SIBL launches QR Code for cash withdrawal
Banking Events
UK to regulate streaming giants in media shake-up
American Airlines cancels some flights as demand surges
Jet Airways shares gain 5pc; hit upper circuit limit
Google gives workers tool for remote work planning
CSE recasts Shariah Index with 13 new firms
BAEC appoints Engr. Nasir Ahmed as Member (Engineering)


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASAâ€™s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft