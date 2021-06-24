vivo offers discount on 2 smartphones ahead of Eid

With Eid-ul-adha coming up, global leading smartphone brand vivo has announced discounts on their two popular smartphones as it will l sell the Y51 and V20SE phones on discounted prices, the company said.

These two phones will now be available for Tk 2000 (two thousand taka) less than their regular price. vivo Y51, for which regular price was Tk 21,990 will now cost Tk 19,990. Again vivo V20SE will be available to buyers for Tk 22,990 instead of its regular price Tk 24,990.

Both of the devices come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with expandable the ROM up to 1 TB, a feature that earn the phone acclaim in the market.

The Y51 has 18W Flash-charging, that enabling it to charge up to 70% within an hour. This phone also have reverse charge facilities. And the V20SE has 33W Flash-charging, which can charge the phone up to 62% in just 30 minutes. The Y51 has a 16 MP front camera and 3 cameras on the back, with the main camera being 48 MP. The V20SE on the other hand features have a 32 MP front camera and a 48 MP main camera on the back. The back cameras include an 8 MP super wide angle camera along with a 2 MP super macro lens. The Y51 comes with a 5000mAh battery, while V20SE has a 4100mAh battery.

Sales Director of vivo Bangladesh, Ms. Sharon said that vivo choose the 2 consumer favourite phones for discount. "The vivo Y51 and vivo V20SE were received really well from their launching time. The storage feature specially was a favourite. That's why we decided to offer discount on these products for this upcoming Eid," said Sharon.







