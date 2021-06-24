Video
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Business

Akash celebrates 2nd anniv, holds photo contest

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Lucky subscribers of Akash have won 10 Samsumg smart televisions by participating in the Akash Digital Photo Contest organized to celebrate its 2nd anniversary.
Two prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of Akash in Dhaka, recently according to a press release issued by Beximco Communications Limited on Tuesday.
Akash Digital Photo Contest winners are- Nipa Chowdhury from Habiganj, Faizul Kabir Sajibfrom Sylhet, Azad Rahman from Mymensingh, Prosanjit Kumar from Rajbari, Sumita Bhattacharjee from Dhaka, Shameem Kawsar Badhan from Jashore, Md Nurunnabi from Gazipur and Seema Roy from Barishal. Two winners of the contest from Dhaka Division were interested to receive the prize from AKASH Head Office.
Imran Ahmed Khan from Madhaya Badda, and Sumaya Khan Asha from Demra, visited Akash's HQ with their family received the prize from Beximco Communications Head Office. They respectively received 32'' Samsung smart TV.
The country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider Akash offered this exclusive chance to its subscribers from May 2021 by introducing Akash Digital Photo Contest to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Akash.
