Bangladesh advances towards upper-middle-income status’

Small is beautiful, dynamic, and can turn explosive with the right impetus and a futuristic economic strategy executed in the present, especially in the area of exports.

That is a nutshell definition of a country the size of Georgia in the USA. With a population of around 166 million making it the eighth-most populous nation in the world, it is fast headed towards an export revolution and the growing middle-class with deep pockets clamoring for more consumer goods and stuff. Thus, this country has a great potential for other nations to explore and foster stronger trade relations.

Yes, it's Bangladesh, and she's making waves the world over for her galloping economy. Its per capita GDP is likely to surpass that of India by 2025 as per IMF's latest World Economic Outlook. Right now, its per capita income is $280 higher than India's $1,947.

Once described as a "bottomless basket" by US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Bangladesh is fast emerging as a bull economy, outpacing giant neighbor India in many indices of economic or human development.

Bangladesh has enjoyed a consistent annual GDP growth rate of over six percent since 2005, though growth in 2020-21 is likely to slow down because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Much of Bangladesh's economic growth continues to be driven by exports from the $28.0 billion ready-made garments (RMG) industry and the continued remittance inflows from expatriate labor, which reached a record $18.2 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2019-20.1

Knit or crochet clothing and accessories constitute nearly 45% of the exports from this nation valued at US$20.3 billion.2 Ranked second is the clothing and accessories accounting for $19.4 billion and makes up roughly 43% of the exports. Other export products include footwear, paper yarn, woven fabric, etc.

The government of Bangladesh actively seeks foreign investment, particularly in the apparel industry, light manufacturing, energy, power, agribusiness, and infrastructure sectors.

Bangladesh has one of the lowest wage rates in the world, which has fueled an expanding industrial base led by the RMG industry; however, it is well-positioned to diversify its exports and move up the value chain. The country also has large pharmaceutical, footwear, agricultural-processing, and ship-building industries. Other important sectors include construction, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT) and business process outsourcing, light engineering, leather products, jute, and ceramic products.

There is a great scope for e-commerce giants to take the economy of Bangladesh to the next level.

The largest economic and financial hub in Bangladesh is Dhaka which hosts the country's major seaport and handles more than 90 percent of the country's international trade. It is the primary economic, political, and cultural center of Bangladesh.

Next to follow is Chattogram. Nearly 26 million Bangladeshis concentrated mainly in Dhaka and Chattogram have annual incomes exceeding $12,000, offering a sizable market for goods and services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Bangladesh profoundly. Resolving long-term structural challenges could accelerate the post-COVID-19 recovery. Reform priorities include diversification of exports beyond the RMG sector, deepening the financial sector, improving urbanization, and strengthening public governance.

Addressing infrastructure gaps would accelerate growth and reduce spatial disparities in opportunities across regions and within cities. Human capital development remains a priority as well. While Bangladesh's ranking on the Human Capital Index is higher than the South Asian average, it is below the levels observed in comparator countries.4 Addressing vulnerability to climate risks would support the resilience of economic development to future shocks.

With the right policies and timely action, Bangladesh can accelerate its recovery from the economic downturn and continue to progress towards upper-middle-income status. -alibaba.com







