E-commerce changing shopping trend in BD

The future of shopping is in a fast transition from the traditional look-and-feel shopping experience to online in Bangladesh. These are akin to trends the world over.

Cross-border e-commerce remains largely inhibited by a viable online transaction system and capital controls that prevent most outward flows of foreign currency for consumer purposes. In addition, weak logistics infrastructure and irregular customs practices hinder the growth of cross-border e-commerce. However, leading logistics provider DHL publicly announced plans to invest in cross-border e-commerce in the future.7

Some of the prominent e-commerce players in Bangladesh who made early inroads are Bagdoom, Chaldal, Kishka, Bikroy, Rokomari, Daraz, Ajkerdeal, Pickaboo, Evaly, Othoba, Jadroo, Priyoshop, Banglashoppers, Directfresh, and Dorpon.

Ajkerdeal.com follows the online marketplace model, making deliveries for a small commission of 8% to 10% without inventories. Directfresh deals with organic fruits and vegetables while Dorpon works with local handicraft artisan items. The e-commerce space in Bangladesh is confronting some challenges as a result the entrepreneurs are yet to maximize their benefits.

Trust issue confronting customers that the products they receive do not match the image viewed on the screen at the time of purchase. Managing their logistics and transportation requirements is a big issue while dealing with a huge volume of deliveries every day both inside and outside of Dhaka. Operations of a few e-delivery companies are some solace in helping to handle their large delivery requirements.

Supply chain and merchant illiteracy: Inadequate warehousing facility and unstructured inventory management are resulting in delays in-order delivery. Non-tech savvy e-commerce merchants in addition to illiteracy are posing hurdles to growth in these ventures.

The 41 million strong Facebook users are attracting new start-up ventures and beginning to erode the traditional e-commerce customer base.8

Due to a lack of collateral, e-commerce start-ups are not being wholeheartedly backed by banks and financial institutions. Realizing the future potential in e-commerce venture capital firms are pitching in. This sector needs adventurous youngsters at the base level and adaptive, tech-savvy leaders at the top. Finding this right combination is difficult and poses a challenge.


