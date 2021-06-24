2 more customers turn millionaire buying Walton fridge



(From Up) Actor Symon Sadik hands over the cheques of Tk.10 lakh to Mazedul Islam at Jaldhaka Walton Plaza and Hanif Sardar at Walton's distributor showroom Araf Traders at Goalanda More on June 19 and June 12 respectively.

Walton fridge's new millionaires are: Mazedul Islam, a grocer in Nilphamari district, and also Hanif Sardar, a tailor in Rajbari district. The facilities are given to customers under its offer through nationwide 'Digital Campaign Season-11.'

Earlier, Selim Mia, a ready-made garment worker from Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj, became millionaire.

On behalf of Walton, National film award-winning actor Symon Sadik officially handed over a cheque of Tk 10 lakh to Mazedul Islam at Jaldhaka Walton Plaza branch in Nilphamari on June 19, 2021.

Meanwhile Jaldhaka Police Station's OC Mostafizur Rahman, Upazila Deputy Commissioner (land) Ishtiaque Bhuyan and Upazila Aawami League President Ansar Ali Mintu were also present at the Jaldhaka programme.

The Walton fridge's another millionaire Hanif Sarder also received a cheque of Tk 10 lakh at Araf Traders, a Walton distributor at Goalanda in Rajbari, on June 12, 2021. During that time, Goalanda local AL leader Amir Ali Mollah and Araf Traders' Proprietor Abdur Rob Sheikh also present.

Walton is conducting 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service. Under the 'Eid Mega Festival' offer, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk 10 lakh cash, sure cash voucher, cash back and various sorts of free products are given on the purchase of Walton refrigerator, television, air conditioner, washing machine, fan, gas stove and rice cooker.

Mazedul, who is now living at Uttar Cherenga area, said that he purchased a refrigerator worth of Tk. 31,500 from Walton Plaza. He received a SMS through his mobile phone from Walton with notification of getting Tk 10 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge. He will run electronics business with that money.

Meanwhile, with his seven-member family Hanif Sardar is living at Ekorjona village of Baliakandi. He also got Tk 10 lakh buying a refrigerator with the payment of Tk 28,750 from Walton showroom Araf Traders. He will purchase pieces of land and set-up a cattle farm with the money he receives from Walton.

Walton currently has about two hundred models of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the market. Walton has recently unveiled 27 new models of refrigerators on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. They also released over 50 models of refrigerators with updated designs and features.

With one-year replacement facility on refrigerators, Walton is providing a 12-year guarantee on compressors. Walton is delivering swift after sales to the home appliances users through its 76 service centers across the country.





