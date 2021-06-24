Video
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:49 PM
Business

Services to foreigners engaged in EPZs to be expedited

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Joint Secretary, Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs Md. Ali Reza Siddiquee flanked by their colleagues display document after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka, recently.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Ministry of Home Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka in order to assist the foreign investors and nationals working in the EPZs.
From now, the foreign nationals will get security clearance and extension of visa with category change including other services easily through online.
BEPZA signed the MoU with Ministry of Home Affairs as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective.
Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Joint Secretary, Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs Md. Ali Reza Siddiquee signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam in of BEPZA were present during this time.


