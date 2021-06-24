Stocks extend gains as traders eye loose policies

HONG KONG, June 23: Asian markets rose Wednesday to extend a global rally, as fresh pledges on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve reassured investors who had been rattled last week by the bank's forecasts of an earlier-than-flagged hike in interest rates.

Wall Street tanked Friday and Asia followed suit Monday as traders contemplated a rate lift-off possibly next year as officials try to prevent overheating and soaring inflation caused by the world's top economy thundering out of the collapse of 2020.

Fears about the end of ultra-loose policies put in place at the height of the pandemic have haunted trading floors for months, knocking a more than year-long equity rally off stride.

But observers said that repeated Fed promises to maintain the measures until unemployment is tamed and inflation is running consistently hot appear to be sinking in.

On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome Powell took his turn to reassure.

"A pretty substantial part, or perhaps all of the overshoot in inflation comes from categories that are directly affected by the re-opening of the economy such as used cars and trucks," he told lawmakers.

"Those are things that we would look to to stop going up and ultimately to start to decline."

He said the price spikes had been bigger than expected and could last longer than initially thought, but added: "We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we think employment is too high, because we feared the possible onset of inflation."

"We will wait for actual evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances."

Earlier in the day, New York Fed boss John Williams said talk on rate hikes remained "way off in the future".

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended with healthy gains for a second straight day with the Nasdaq at a record, and Asia took up the baton.

Hong Kong led the way rising 1.8 percent, while Taipei also piled on more than one percent.

There were also advances in Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila and Bangkok, though Sydney, Mumbai and Jakarta fell while Tokyo was flat.

London, Paris and Frankfurt dipped in morning trade. -AFP



