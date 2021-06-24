Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Business

Stocks extend gains as traders eye loose policies

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

HONG KONG, June 23: Asian markets rose Wednesday to extend a global rally, as fresh pledges on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve reassured investors who had been rattled last week by the bank's forecasts of an earlier-than-flagged hike in interest rates.
Wall Street tanked Friday and Asia followed suit Monday as traders contemplated a rate lift-off possibly next year as officials try to prevent overheating and soaring inflation caused by the world's top economy thundering out of the collapse of 2020.
Fears about the end of ultra-loose policies put in place at the height of the pandemic have haunted trading floors for months, knocking a more than year-long equity rally off stride.
But observers said that repeated Fed promises to maintain the measures until unemployment is tamed and inflation is running consistently hot appear to be sinking in.
On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome Powell took his turn to reassure.
"A pretty substantial part, or perhaps all of the overshoot in inflation comes from categories that are directly affected by the re-opening of the economy such as used cars and trucks," he told lawmakers.
"Those are things that we would look to to stop going up and ultimately to start to decline."
He said the price spikes had been bigger than expected and could last longer than initially thought, but added: "We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we think employment is too high, because we feared the possible onset of inflation."
"We will wait for actual evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances."
Earlier in the day, New York Fed boss John Williams said talk on rate hikes remained "way off in the future".
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended with healthy gains for a second straight day with the Nasdaq at a record, and Asia took up the baton.
Hong Kong led the way rising 1.8 percent, while Taipei also piled on more than one percent.
There were also advances in Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila and Bangkok, though Sydney, Mumbai and Jakarta fell while Tokyo was flat.
London, Paris and Frankfurt dipped in morning trade.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL launches QR Code for cash withdrawal
Banking Events
UK to regulate streaming giants in media shake-up
American Airlines cancels some flights as demand surges
Jet Airways shares gain 5pc; hit upper circuit limit
Google gives workers tool for remote work planning
CSE recasts Shariah Index with 13 new firms
BAEC appoints Engr. Nasir Ahmed as Member (Engineering)


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft