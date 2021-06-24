Oracle to help customers speed migrations to the cloud

Oracle Wednesday announced a new Oracle Support Rewards programme to help customers speed migrations to the cloud while reducing their software license support costs.

Now, customers making new commitments to buy Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services can earn rewards that reduce or even eliminate their Oracle on-premises technology licensing support bills.

With this programme, all Oracle technology license support customers will earn at least 25 cents of Support Rewards for each dollar of OCI Universal Credits they purchase and consume. Customers with Oracle Unlimited License Agreements (ULA) will save even more-earning rewards at a 33 percent rate. This means that a ULA customer with an Oracle technology license support bill of $500,000 could eliminate that bill entirely by migrating $1.5M of workloads to OCI.

"OCI is Oracle's fastest growing business because we built a unique Generation 2 cloud infrastructure platform capable of running the most demanding mission-critical workloads faster, more reliably, and more securely than our on-premises systems," said Oracle Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison.

"We want to enable more customers to take advantage of our Gen 2 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle Support Rewards gives customers an easy way to simultaneously reduce their software support spend as they increase the speed of their cloud adoption."

CIOs and IT organizations are pressured to drive innovation, often without new budget. The Oracle Support Rewards program creates more value for existing Oracle technology customers, making adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure even more cost-effective. Like frequent flyer miles, a customer's Support Rewards are automatically added in the OCI Console every month, and rewards can be applied anytime.

Oracle Support Rewards joins the Oracle Universal Credits, Oracle Bring Your Own License, Oracle Customer to Cloud, and the recently launched Oracle Cloud Lift programs, which are all aimed at accelerating customers' digital transformations while offering a great customer experience. Oracle Cloud Lift coupled with Oracle Support Rewards and OCI's already competitive pricing, makes it simple and cost-effective for customers to migrate more workloads to the cloud.

Oracle's approach to cloud computing is based on the idea that the cloud should be engineered to support every application, rather than re-engineering applications to work with the cloud. Oracle's cloud infrastructure makes it easier to migrate critical enterprise applications to OCI and run them better than on-premises, and offers all the services developers need to build and run cloud-native applications.





