

BD Finance Securities, IDLC sign brokerage service deal

IDLC Investments has been providing margin loan services to its clients in Bangladesh's capital market for over two decades. Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited's Bangladesh Finance Securities is one of the leading stock brokerage firms.

On behalf of their respective companies, Md. Moniruzzaman, Managing Director of IDLC Investments, and A.H.M. Nazmul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Securities Limited, signed the agreement.Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited, Rubayet-E-Ferdous, Chief Operating Officer of IDLC Investments, and other top officials from both firms were also present at the ceremony.





A brokerage service agreement has been reached between Bangladesh Finance Securities and IDLC Investments. According to the agreement, Bangladesh Finance Securities will provide brokerage services to IDLC Investments' margin loan clients.IDLC Investments has been providing margin loan services to its clients in Bangladesh's capital market for over two decades. Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited's Bangladesh Finance Securities is one of the leading stock brokerage firms.On behalf of their respective companies, Md. Moniruzzaman, Managing Director of IDLC Investments, and A.H.M. Nazmul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Securities Limited, signed the agreement.Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited, Rubayet-E-Ferdous, Chief Operating Officer of IDLC Investments, and other top officials from both firms were also present at the ceremony.