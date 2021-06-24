Loan rescheduling time for leather industry extended till Sept 30



Bangladesh leather products

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of the central bank on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard with immediate effect.

As per the circular, BB has extended the time of loan rescheduling for the second wave of COVID-19 and ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended time for loan rescheduling of leather industries, relocated at Tannery Industrial Estate in Savar, under a special facility available till September 30, 2021.The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of the central bank on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard with immediate effect.As per the circular, BB has extended the time of loan rescheduling for the second wave of COVID-19 and ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.