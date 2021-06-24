Video
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Business

Brac Bank scraps transaction pacts with 10 virtual stores

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Brac Bank has terminated its transaction contracts with as many as 10 virtual outlets.
These are Evaly, Alesha Mart, Dhamaka, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyen Mart and Needs.
In a public notice, the bank has said that its credit, debit, and pre-paid card transactions for these listed outlets stand cancelled with immediate effect.
When contacted, Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications at Brac Bank, described the scrapping of transaction pacts with the 10 online stores as "a strategic decision".
"Our board of directors takes the final call when it comes to partnering with other organisations. The board has decided to suspend transactions with these 10 online stores for the time being," he told UNB.
However, industry insiders said that the decision was taken by Brac Bank board     as part of measures against online shopping platforms embroiled in allegations of fraud raised by customers.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

