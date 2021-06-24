Macro-economy strong despite challenges: FinMin

Despite many challenges in the coming financial year, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the country's macro-economy is based on solid trend and gaining strength.

He said this after a meeting of the government procurement related cabinet committee held virtually on Wednesday. The Finance Minister chaired the meeting which approved 16 buying projects amounting to a costs of over Tk1039 crore.

Asked about the opportunity to whiten black money next financial year on special incentives, the minister said, "You will have to wait a few more days to know about it." We will pass the money bill in the parliament on the 29th June; we have to wait till then"

Asked what sort of challenges he sees in the macro-economy management in the new financial year and what his plans he has to face them, the finance minister said, "We always think of challenges as opportunities.

Because we have seen from history that whenever there arises a challenge on economic issues, there is also an opportunity. We think our opportunity will also increase. In the meantime we have moved towards the end of this year. Here too we see comparative start from the beginning of the year. At the end of the next year, the dynamics of our macro-economy will be upward."

"We could not achieve many of our goals last year and also many we could. We have been able to do this because of the timely decision of the Prime Minister. Achieving our revenue was the main problem. Its target is now our 17 per cent growth. Exports also have a 14 percent growth" he said and added the amount of reserves is almost touching $46 billion; it will be $46 billion this month. Remittances were $25 billion, up from 18 billion last year.

Asked if there were any challenges ahead in implementing the budget deficit, he said, "All countries in the world are following budget deficit this year. The work that we did last year, we first gave the incentive package.

We have provided money to the people through various processes. At least everyone got food, they were able to make a living," he said.





