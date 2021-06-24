Video
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Business Correspondent

Stocks plunged for second consecutive day on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 69.89 points or 1.14 per cent to 6,035, losing 90 points in the last two consecutive sessions, while he DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 16.86 points to 2,188 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) declined 6.91 points to 1,297 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE stayed at Tk 20.30 billion, up 0.65 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 20.17 billion. Turnover remained high as the institutional investors were active on the market due to the removal of the floor price restriction from all listed securities, said a merchant banker.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 217 declined, 133 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 322,583 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 757.35 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market cap of DSE also fell to Tk 5,082 billion on Wednesday, down from the previous day's Tk 5,124 billion.
The CSE with its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 194 points to close at 10,570. Of the issues traded, 179 declined, 118 and 21 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 40.26 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.36 billion.


