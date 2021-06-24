Islamic banks’ deposit rose by 27.54pc to Tk 35.78b in Jan-March

The market share of Shariah-based banks in the total deposits in the country's banking sector increased 27.54 per cent to Tk 3,57,792 crore (35.78 billion) in the January-March quarter of the year 2021 as two more conventional banks have started Islamic banking since January 2021.

The number of full-fledged Islamic bank increased to 10 in January 2021 after Global Islami Bank Limited and Standard Bank Limited began Shariah-based banking operations.

The share of Islamic banks in the total deposits in the country's banking sector increased to Tk 3,57,792 crore at the end of March 2021 from Tk 3,26,922 crore three months ago.

Before the addition of Tk 30,870 crore in January-March 2021, the market share of the Islamic banks was 25.33 per cent of the total Tk 12,90,472 crore in deposits, Bangladesh Bank (BB) quarterly report on Islamic banking released on Tuesday.

The outstanding lending, of Shariah-based banks, grew by Tk 3,22,398 crore at the March-end quarter of 2021 from Tk 2,94,094 crore a year ago.

The share in lending of the banks increased to 27.72 per cent at the March-end quarter of 2021 from 25.69 per cent at the December-end quarter of 2020. Overall outstanding loans in the banking sector increased to Tk 11,63,026 crore at the March-end quarter of 2021.

'In Bangladesh, Islamic banking sector plays a significant role in mobilising deposits and financing various economic activities,' the BB report said. Among different segments of Bangladesh's Islamic financial sector, Islamic banking sector dominates with more than 27 per cent share of the entire banking sector, it said.

The other segments of Islamic financial sector such as Islamic capital market, Islamic insurance (Takaful) and microfinance sector may also flourish systematically if supportive policies are adopted and implemented, the central bank said.

To address Shariah compliance issues of Islamic financial industry properly, adoption of Shariah standards from international accounting and auditing organisations will be useful, BB said.

Bangladesh's Islamic banking sector also needs to increase the application of Shariah-compliant fintech to carry out financial transactions more efficiently, the BB in its report suggested.

The government has launched a Shariah-compliant bond, the Bangladesh Government Islamic Investment Sukuk (BGIIS), and raised Tk 4,000 crore issuing the bond in December, 2020 and another Tk 4,000 crore in June this year.

'A bigger Islamic banking presence will raise awareness among the Muslim-majority population on financial products that are Shariah compliant. The subsequent rise in demand is likely to outweigh the increased competition, which will in turn drive growth and profitability of the sector,' Moody's observed.

With the growth in market influence of the Islamic banks, the traditional banks are losing market share. Excess liquidity in the Shariah-based banks increased more than four times to Tk 30,409 crore at the March-end quarter of 2021 from Tk 7,229 crore a year ago.







