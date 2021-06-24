Video
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Hajj, Umrah pilgrimage insurance launched       
Business

Hajj, Umrah pilgrimage insurance launched

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Business Desk

To help the people of Bangladesh plan and save for their Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage with the benefit of Shariah compliant insurance protection, MetLife Bangladesh has introduced a unique, first-of-its kind insurance policy titled "Hajj and Umrah Plan".
Hajj and Umrah Plan is the only life insurance policy in the country which offers extended coverage period beyond the payment of account value, says a press release.
Shariah compliant Hajj and Umrah plan features a number of unique benefits to accommodate the needs of individuals planning to go on their holy pilgrimage.
In addition to saving for Hajj and Umrah, policyholders can choose flexible coverage amount and premium payment period of either 3 or 5 years and enjoy life insurance coverage period of 5 or 10 years respectively.
After the regular life coverage period, policyholders will receive the full amount from their account value to perform the holy pilgrimage.
As a unique benefit, after receiving their account value, policyholders will get additional two years of life insurance or accidental coverage for performing Hajj and Umrah.  
Policyholders will also be able to use MetLife's extensive digital channels to pay their premiums.
Commenting on the new insurance plan, MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Ala Ahmad said: "Performing Hajj and Umrah is the most important religious journey for Muslims, and with the protection of Shariah complaint insurance, our Muslim customers can start planning and then perform their holy journey with peace of mind."
More information about the insurance plan can be found at www.metlife.com.bd


