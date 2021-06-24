Aga Khan Mintu to be elected in Dhaka-14 unopposed

Ruling Awami League candidate Aga Khan Mintu for by-election in Dhaka-14 constituency is likely to be elected uncontested as three other candidates in the constituency have withdrawn their nomination papers submitted for contesting the polls.

Confirming about the withdrawal, Assistant

Returning Officer for the polls Md Shahjalal on Wednesday told journalist that voting in the by-polls in the constituency will not require as the candidates Mostakur Rahman of Jatiya Party, KYM Kamrul Islam of BNF and Abu Hanif of JSD have withdrawn their candidatures.

Voting in the vacant Dhaka-14 constituency is scheduled to be held on July 28. Last date for submission of nomination paper was June 15. The nomination papers were scrutinised on June 17. The last date for withdrawal of nomination paper was June 23.

The constituency fell vacant following the death of Aslamul Huque MP.





