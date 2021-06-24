Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Front Page

Aga Khan Mintu to be elected in Dhaka-14 unopposed

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League candidate Aga Khan Mintu for by-election in Dhaka-14 constituency is likely to be elected uncontested as three other candidates in the constituency have withdrawn their nomination papers submitted for contesting the polls.
Confirming about the withdrawal, Assistant
Returning Officer for the polls Md Shahjalal on Wednesday told journalist that voting in the by-polls in the constituency will not require as the candidates Mostakur Rahman of Jatiya Party, KYM Kamrul Islam of BNF and Abu Hanif of JSD have withdrawn their candidatures.
Voting in the vacant Dhaka-14 constituency is scheduled to be held on July 28. Last date for submission of nomination paper was June 15. The nomination papers were scrutinised on June 17. The last date for withdrawal of nomination paper was June 23.
The constituency fell vacant following the death of Aslamul Huque MP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic
Aga Khan Mintu to be elected in Dhaka-14 unopposed
IDEB protests govt decision to reduce the course by 1yr
CEC, Home Ministry at loggerheads over NID
Govt to ensure vaccine for all, says PM
Lockdown around capital leaves dist people in the lurch, hits Dhaka equally hard
Kutumbari seeks $800,000 as compensation from Facebook
C-19 infections hit 5,727 mark


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft