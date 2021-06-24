IDEB protests govt decision to reduce the course by 1yr

Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) strongly protested the decision of the Ministry of Education to reduce the duration of the international standard 4-year diploma engineering education course to 3 years.

The IDEB leaders termed it a deep conspiracy to

destroy the diploma engineering education system.

At an emergency meeting of the Central Executive Committee chaired by AKMA Hamid on June 22 and 23 most of the leaders called for the withdrawal of such suicidal and hasty decisions and an end to all nefarious activities.

The leaders said if the Ministry of Education does not move away from such a short-sighted and suicidal decision, they will launch a united nationwide movement of diploma engineers, students and teachers of diploma engineering courses.

In the course of 4 years, the course curriculum has been streamlined by combining traditional technology with modern technology.

The diploma graduates who have passed this course are performing their duties with sufficient reputation in the job market of the country and abroad and are making significant contributions to the national economy, they said.

The meeting called upon the Minister of Education, Deputy Minister of Education, Secretary of the Department of Technical and Madrasa Education and Director General of the Department of Technical Education to withdraw the suicidal decision.





