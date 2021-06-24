Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Front Page

CEC, Home Ministry at loggerheads over NID

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, shifting National Identity (NID) card preparation work from the Election Commission (EC) to the Home Ministry was 'appropriate.'
Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Wednesday said EC would face difficulties in conducting elections if NID card related services are shifted to the Home Ministry.
"Any controversy in this regard is totally undesirable. Taking opinion from all, we have placed the NID-related services under the Home Ministry. We have also taken advice from experts in this respect," he told journalists after distributing the Bangabandhu scholarships among the children of jail inmates at the Department of Prisons on Wednesday.
At present, NID-related services are being provided under the EC, which has developed the NID database containing information about 10 crore citizens who are aged above 18.
The NID services include issuing national identity cards to citizens, administering all related activities, including maintaining a national citizen registration database and delivering identity verification services to qualified public and private organisations.
A full-fledged NID wing was established following the passage of the National Identity Registration Act 2010. Bangladesh launched NID cards with photographs in 2007-2008, as part of updating the voter list.
However, the CEC said decision to hand over NID-related services to the government has not been finalised yet. "It's not something like a chair and a table that we can move here to there. We need to hold talks on this issue."  Additionally, he said that NID services were created for voting purposes only.
On the Cabinet Division letter sent to the EC Secretariat to shift NID related services to the Home Ministry, the CEC also said that the commission was not officially informed about it. The   NID-related services needed to be discussed before it could be shifted. "Therefore, I hope that a proposal for formal talks will be made soon," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic
Aga Khan Mintu to be elected in Dhaka-14 unopposed
IDEB protests govt decision to reduce the course by 1yr
CEC, Home Ministry at loggerheads over NID
Govt to ensure vaccine for all, says PM
Lockdown around capital leaves dist people in the lurch, hits Dhaka equally hard
Kutumbari seeks $800,000 as compensation from Facebook
C-19 infections hit 5,727 mark


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft