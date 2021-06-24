Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Front Page

Kutumbari seeks $800,000 as compensation from Facebook

Serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerberg

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Staff Correspondent

Kutumbari, a local restaurant, has sent a legal notice to Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of the Facebook, seeking US$800,000, as compensation for allowing others to open several pages and groups in the same name.
Supreme Court lawyer Kazi Mohammad Joynal Abedin has recently provided the legal notice on behalf of Gazi Khaled Ibn Mohammad, the managing director of the Kurumbari, said the lawyer in a press release.
In the notice, the lawyer said that Kutumbari Ltd is
a registered business house under the joint-stock companies of Bangladesh, and it has a valid trade licence and a Tax Identification Number.
The company opened a Facebook page on March 28 in 2014, titled 'Kutumbari.' In the last six years, the page earned millions viewers. However, on March 22 last year, the page was hacked by unidentified hackers. After several attempts, the page owner restored it but had lost its fans and followers, the notice said.
Later, with the help of Uniform Resource Locator, the company found 63 pages and two fake groups on Facebook similar to their company, the information was provided to the Facebook authority with the specific page link.
During this time, the company was not able to provide their information to the followers. Therefore, Kutumbari sent the legal notice on December 7 last year claiming that the Facebook authority has been damaging their business and reputation in many ways by allowing the fake page and groups.
In reply to the notice, Barrister Tazkia Labiba Karim told Kutumbari representing Facebook, that it always strictly follows intellectual property rights, but the information they received from Kutumbari has not proved its intellectual rights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic
Aga Khan Mintu to be elected in Dhaka-14 unopposed
IDEB protests govt decision to reduce the course by 1yr
CEC, Home Ministry at loggerheads over NID
Govt to ensure vaccine for all, says PM
Lockdown around capital leaves dist people in the lurch, hits Dhaka equally hard
Kutumbari seeks $800,000 as compensation from Facebook
C-19 infections hit 5,727 mark


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft