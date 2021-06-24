Kutumbari seeks $800,000 as compensation from Facebook

Kutumbari, a local restaurant, has sent a legal notice to Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of the Facebook, seeking US$800,000, as compensation for allowing others to open several pages and groups in the same name.

Supreme Court lawyer Kazi Mohammad Joynal Abedin has recently provided the legal notice on behalf of Gazi Khaled Ibn Mohammad, the managing director of the Kurumbari, said the lawyer in a press release.

In the notice, the lawyer said that Kutumbari Ltd is

a registered business house under the joint-stock companies of Bangladesh, and it has a valid trade licence and a Tax Identification Number.

The company opened a Facebook page on March 28 in 2014, titled 'Kutumbari.' In the last six years, the page earned millions viewers. However, on March 22 last year, the page was hacked by unidentified hackers. After several attempts, the page owner restored it but had lost its fans and followers, the notice said.

Later, with the help of Uniform Resource Locator, the company found 63 pages and two fake groups on Facebook similar to their company, the information was provided to the Facebook authority with the specific page link.

During this time, the company was not able to provide their information to the followers. Therefore, Kutumbari sent the legal notice on December 7 last year claiming that the Facebook authority has been damaging their business and reputation in many ways by allowing the fake page and groups.

In reply to the notice, Barrister Tazkia Labiba Karim told Kutumbari representing Facebook, that it always strictly follows intellectual property rights, but the information they received from Kutumbari has not proved its intellectual rights.





