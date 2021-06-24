C-19 infections hit 5,727 mark

After 55 days the highest single day death toll of 85 persons from deadly Covid-19 virus in the span of 24 hours was recorded on Wednesday. Earlier on April 29 this year, the country had registered 88 deaths.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 5,727 new Covid-19 infection cases, the country recorded the highest number of cases registered in a single day after 71 days since April 13 this year.

With this, the total number of infection reached at 866,877 in the country while death toll at 13,787. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

A total of 28,256 samples were tested in the country's 554 labs within the last 24 hours.

According to the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the daily infection rate continued to rise every day. It now stands at 20.27 per cent while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59pc.

The rate of infection was 19.36 per cent on Tuesday while the overall infection rate stands at 13.53pc and overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 554 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 28,580 samples and tested 28,256. With this, total 6,305,075 samples were tested in the country's labs.

Among the latest day's victims, 55 were men and 30 were women. Of the victims, 74 died in different hospitals across the country, 10 died at home while another was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Of the deceased, highest 36 deaths were recorded in Khulna division followed by Dhaka and Rajshahi with 19 and 18 deaths respectively. Seven died in Chattogram division, three in Mymensingh and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

At the same time, 3,168 patients were declared free of Covid-19, with a 91.31pc recovery rate. With that the number of recovery now stands at 791,553.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,865 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,922 were women.

At home, among the 85 deceased, 10 persons are in between the age of 31 and 40, 11 between 41 and 50, 18 between 51 and 60 and 46 were above 60 years old, added the bulletin.

Since April 5, 2021 when 52 deaths were reported in the country, daily death toll had been on the rise with a record number of fatalities being reported almost every day.

On April 19, Bangladesh reported its highest number of fatalities when 112 people died from the virus. On April 29, the country reported 88 deaths from the virus.

According to the bulletin, average rate of deaths with Covid 19 infection is 53.92pc in Dhaka Division while the rate is 19pc in Chattogram, 7.72pc in Khulna, 6.64pc in Rajshahi, 3.97pc in Rangpur, 3.67pc in Sylhet, 2.97pc in Barishal and 2.10pc in Mymensingh.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

According to Worldometer's Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 3,899,871 people globally and infected 180,003,033 while 164,764,017 made recovery as of Wednesday afternoon.








