Body of missing young man found floating in Bashabo canal

A young man, who went missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a canal in the Khilgaon Tilpapara area of the capital on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain.

Mohammad Shahjahan Shikdar, Officer-in-Charge (media) at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said that Abul went to the area on Tuesday morning in search of scrap and was missing since.

On Wednesday morning, some passers-by spotted a body floating in the Bashabo canal and informed the police. The Fire Service was subsequently informed and the body was fished out of the canal.

Later the police identified the deceased as Abul. Cops at the Khilgaon Police Station have sent the body to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.





