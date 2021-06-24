Man detained with two gold bars at Dhaka airport

An electrician working at the Dhaka airport was detainedby Customs officials on Wednesday for allegedly carrying two gold bars.

Acting on a tip-off, a preventive team of Dhaka Customs House increased vigil at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Md Abu Bakar, the electrician working with a private company contracted by the airport authorities, was stopped for checking while he was crossing the green channel around 1.30 am, according to a release. Asked if he was carrying any gold bar, Abu had initially denied. However, upon frisking, the two gold bars, weighing 116 gram, were found in his possession. The gold bars were hidden in his trousers. -UNB





