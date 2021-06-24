

PM's call for all-out approach in post-pandemic recovery



The PM's recorded video message comes against the backdrop of a three day event that began on Monday under the slogan "New Horizons for Tomorrow" with more than 100 world leaders, diplomats, academics and businessmen delivering video messages.



However, not only are we in full agreement with our PM's call for an inclusive, sustainable and holistic post Covid-19 recovery plan for common prosperity , we believe all countries must unite under a single umbrella since holistic recovery is not possible to attain individually by any country. Moreover, only collective and concerted efforts can ensure expansion for trade, business and investment.



The point, however, the global pandemic is completely transforming how we think about our economies and our societies. The policy choices of worldwide governments today will determine their success in building a transition to a greener, more inclusive and more resilient tomorrow. It is an opportunity to chart a common path that empowers everyone to face the future with confidence. On that note it is indeed a litmus test for global solidarity. The global solidarity is yet missing.



We would particularly say, the faster and more effective the global vaccination effort - the stronger will be the global economic recovery. Least to say - continued cross-border co-operation will be essential for the development, distribution and uptake of vaccines , and this would pave the path for safe and smooth resumption of international travel. Increase supply, improve access, and build trust: these are just three examples of where governments must redouble efforts to ensure the world emerges stronger in the years ahead.



As for holistic economic recovery, Prospects for the world economy have brightened, but the recovery is likely to remain uneven. Emerging economies such as Bangladesh face the most challenges coping with COVID-19 outbreaks because of lower resource capacity and slower vaccine rollouts.



