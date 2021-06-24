Video
Letter To the Editor

Rein in juvenile gang before it is too late

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

Dear Sir,
Several juvenile gangs have been erupted at most of the urban and rural areas of the country and recent surge of their violence in broad daylight has become a major concern for the locals.

Some opportunists are using those boys as drug supplier, for their personal interests. Local satellite television and internet service providers, drug dwellers, political leaders usually keep those gang members under their control in order to make it imperium on business in that area.

Major clashes between those gangs are centring supremacy over area, girlfriend, unequal distribution of share from their 'unrecognized' earning sources etc.

So, active steps regarding the crisis should be taken without further delay in order to make our next generation free from violence.

Besides, the area where such violence has been occurring frequently should be monitored under regular surveillance of the law enforcement agency with ensuring exemplary punishment to the 'Godfathers'.

The evacuee children should be brought back to permanent home under government and social initiatives. Initiating special school and technical training centre only for those children can be the line of the compass also.

Only then we can minimise violence in our society and those boys can contribute from our principal axis of national production marking the vision of economically enriched country.
Shahadat Hossain
Student, Department of Chemistry
Jahangirnagar University



