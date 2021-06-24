Video
Home Countryside

Jhenidah put under lockdown again

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondent

JHENIDAH, June 23: As the Covid-19 situation did not improve in Jhenidah, the district administration has again imposed a nine-day lockdown here.
A public notice, signed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Majibar Rahman, was issued on Monday in this regard.
DC Majibar said the nine-day strict lockdown from June 22 to 30 was imposed in the district to prevent the transmission of the Indian variant of Covid-19.
On Monday, 30 samples out 63 were found positive for the virus. The infection rate in the the district is over 47 per cent.
Inter-district transport services will be suspended during this time while emergency services are out of this order.



