Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, June 23: A ninth grader girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Kawser Akter, 16, was the daughter of late Kawser Hamid, a resident of Katapahar area under Chandraghona Union in the upazila. She was a student of KRC High School in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin said the victim hanged herself from the ceiling at her room at around 8pm. Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kawser dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to Rangamati Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

However, police are investigating the reasons behind her death, the OC added.








