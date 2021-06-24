Workshop on legal aid held in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, June 23: A workshop on quality improvement of legal aid lawyers in legal aid cases was held in the district on Tuesday.

It was organised by the National Legal Aid Committee. District Legal Aid Officer and Assistant Judge Sadia Afsana Rima presided over it.

Legal Aid Panel Lawyers Advocate Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, Advocate Maya Bhowmik, Advocate Shamsunnahar Kagol, Advocate Jasmin Ara Begum Roji, Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, Advocate Samar Kanti Sarker, Advocate Bilash Biswas, Advocate Shahinur Koli Popi, Advocate Hamida Begum, Advocate Nurul Islam, Advocate Hafiz Uddin, Advocate Shafiqul Islam Shamim and others spoke on the occasion.

Legal Aid Officer received lawyers' opinion and assured them of possible assistance. A total of 61 panel lawyers took part in the workshop.









