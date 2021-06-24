Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14-day shutdown across the country recommended       
Home Countryside

Workshop on legal aid held in K’ganj

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, June 23: A workshop on quality improvement of legal aid lawyers in legal aid cases was held in the district on Tuesday.
It was organised by the National Legal Aid Committee. District Legal Aid Officer and Assistant Judge Sadia Afsana Rima presided over it.
Legal Aid Panel Lawyers Advocate Abdur Rashid Bhuiyan, Advocate Maya Bhowmik, Advocate Shamsunnahar Kagol, Advocate Jasmin Ara Begum Roji, Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, Advocate Samar Kanti Sarker, Advocate Bilash Biswas, Advocate Shahinur Koli Popi, Advocate Hamida Begum, Advocate Nurul Islam, Advocate Hafiz Uddin, Advocate Shafiqul Islam Shamim and others spoke on the occasion.
Legal Aid Officer received lawyers' opinion and assured them of possible assistance. A total of 61 panel lawyers took part in the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jhenidah put under lockdown again
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai
Teachers who are taking Diploma in Primary Education in Barishal
Workshop on legal aid held in K’ganj
AL’s 72nd founding anniv celebrated in dists
Covid-19: 48 more people die, 992 more infected in 13 dists
Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola
Four nabbed in rape cases in two districts


Latest News
Man 'stabbed dead by sister-in-law'
Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform cheated her
Covid-19: 118 infected, four die in Noakhali
Writ filed to ban TikTok, PUBG, BIGO LIVE, Likee and Free Fire
14-day shutdown across the country recommended
e-platforms to get payment upon delivering goods
Modi meets Kashmir leaders 1st time after altering region
Covid deaths, infections rising rapidly in Bangladesh
BNP protests WASA’s water price hike
Canada finds hundreds of graves at former indigenous school: media
Most Read News
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
A boat carries passengers in a flooded area of Delpara in Narayanganj
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Children watch people at a camp for internally displaced people
India: 'Delta plus' variant is a concern
Do we really need to worry about mold fungi?
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft