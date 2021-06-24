AL’s 72nd founding anniv celebrated in dists



Wreaths being placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gaibandha Town (L) and on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in Joypurhat on Wednesday. photoS: observer

On June 23 in 1949, Awami League was formed at Rose Garden on KM Das Lane in Dhaka to emancipate the Bengali nation and realise their rights.

On this occasion, different programmes were organised in districts including Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Bogura, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Noakhali and Pirojpur.

However, the programmes were organised in a limited scale due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, District Unit of AL organised different programmes.

The programmes included hoisting of national and party flags at the party office of the district town at dawn, placing wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation and Architect of Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the hallroom of the party office in the town.

Advocate Syed Shams-ul-Alam Hiru presided over the meeting.

Senior Vice-President of District AL Forhad Abdullah Harun Bablu, General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Organising Secretary Mridul Mostafiz Jhantu, Office Secretary Saiful Alam Saka, Sadar Upazila AL President Rezaul Karim Reza, GS Aminur Zaman Ringku and District Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Mohammad Asif, among others, were also present at the programme.

The speakers said every achievement in this land was realised under the leadership of AL since its inception.

The Language Movement in 1952, the Jukta Front election in 1954, the anti-Ayub movement in 1962, the restoration of communal harmony after the 1964 riot, the six-point movement in 1966 and the mass upsurge in 1969- all took place under the leadership of the AL, they added.

Later, a dua and milad mahfil was also held seeking the blessing of Almighty of Allah to conduct the activities of the party under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Local leaders and activists of AL participated in the programmes.

Similar programmes were also held in other six upazilas of the district.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, a six-member representative team of AL led by Central AL Presidium Member Lt Col (Retd) Faruk Khan, MP, placed wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district at around 10:30am.

Later, District and Tungipara Upazila units of AL offered floral tribute on Bangabandhu's grave.

A discussion meeting and dua mahfil were also organised there.

Central AL Committee Organising Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, MP, Central Committee Members Shahabuddin Farazi, Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, Iqbal Hossain Apu, MP, District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, Tungipara Upazila AL President Abul Bashar Khayer and GS Md Babul Sheikh, among others, were also present at the programme.

The day began with hoisting of national and party flags atop of the party office.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised there.

District AL Vice-presidents Dr Moqbul Hossain, Adovocate Amanullah Aman, Pradip Kumar Roy, Joint GS Manzur Alam Mohan, AKM Asadur Rahman Dulu, Organising Secretary Shahriar Arif Opel, Zakir Hossain Nawab and Office Secretary Al Razi Juwel, among others, were also present at the programme.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, District AL began their programmes with hoisting of national and party flags atop the party office in town at around 9am.

Leaders and activists of District AL and its associate organisations placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the AL party office in the town.

District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket presided over the meeting.

Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District AL GS Zakir Hossain Mandol and former vice-president Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, District AL organised different programmes in the town.

The day began with hoisting of national and party flags atop the party office in the district town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the District AL office in town.

District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahasan Shajahan presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District AL Joint Secretary Advocate Shah Azizul Haque, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman, its GS Principal Sharif Ahmed Sadi, District AL Forest & Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, ReligionAffairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, BCL District Unit President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

NOAKHALI: The day began with hoisting of national and party flags atop the party office in the district town at around 9am.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Noakhali Municipal office premises in the town at around 10am.

Later, Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel along with other leaders and activists cut a cake, marking the founding anniversary of AL.

A discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of the municipal office.

Playing Bangabandhu's speeches on March 7, milad mahfil and distributing sweets were taken place there on this occasion.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, District Unit of AL organised different programmes.

National and the party flags were hoisted atop of the party office in the town. Floral tribute was also offered on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the party office in the district town.

Later, a dua mahfil was organised there.

District AL Office Secretary Sheikh Feroj Ahmed along with other leaders and activists attended the programme.

Similar programmes were also organised in all the upazilas of the district maintaining health guidelines.





