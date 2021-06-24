Covid-19: 48 more people die, 992 more infected in 13 dists

A total of 48 more people died of and 992 have been infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and Rajshahi, Pabna and Kishoreganj districts, in one day.

KHULNA: A total of 32 more people died of and 903 more have been infected with coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 47,878 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 896, including highest 228 in Khulna, followed by 166 in Kushtia, 114 in Jashore, 79 in Chuadanga, 75 in Jhenidah, 73 in Bagerhat, 63 in Satkhira, 37 in Meherpur, 36 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 32 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, eight are in Khulna, seven in Jhenidah, five in Chuadanga, four in Kushtia, three in Bagerhat, two in Meherpur, and one in Jashore, Satkhira and Narail districts each.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected, 35,185 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 237 new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,075 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 48,140 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 35,176 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 588 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 408 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 305 were detected in Khulna, followed by 122 in Kushtia, 121 in Jashore, 117 in Jhenidah, 64 in Chuadanga, 60 in Bagerhat and Satkhira each, 35 in Meherpur and 19 in Narail districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total case are now stands at 13,569 in Khulna, 10,159 in Jashore, 6,662 in Kushtia, 3,638 in Jhenidah, 3,062 in Satkhira, 2,796 in Chuadanga, 2,752 in Bagerhat, 2,371 in Narail and 1,448 in Meherpur districts.

RAJSHAHI: Some 16 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said eight people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and Naogaon each and one from Jhenidah districts.

Some 393 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 309 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.

PABNA: Some 35 people have been admitted to Pabna General Hospital and Bera Upazila Health Complex in the last 24 hours with coronavirus symptoms.

Assistant Director of Pabna General Hospital Dr Mohammad Ayub Hossian confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said, of the newly admitted patients, 25 were admitted to Pabna General Hospital and the rest to Bera Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, a total of 60 people died of coronavirus infection and with its symptoms in the district in the last seven days.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 54 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,340 here.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 36 are in Sadar, six in Katiadi, three in Bajitpur, two in Hossainpur, Karimganj, Kuliarchar and Nikli each, and one in Tarail upazilas.

The district-wise outbreak of the total virus cases is 2,239 in Sadar, 137 in Hossainpur, 210 in Karimganj, 154 in Tarail, 267 in Pakundia, 358 in Katiadi, 224 in Kuliarchar, 1,127 in Bhairab, 71 in Nikli, 401 in Bajitpur, 46 in Itna, 62 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 4,865 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 87 died of it in the district.







