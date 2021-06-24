Modern ‘buffalo killa’ being raised in Bhola



A modern buffalo killa in Bhola. photo: observer

These are being implemented by an NGO Grameen Jono Unnayan Sangstha (GJUS). Under the sustainable Enterprise project funded by the World Bank (WB) and in cooperation with Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), these are being built.

Due to recent tidal surges, 3,659 buffaloes went missing while 97 ones died.

To protect these cattle population, the killa-raising project has been initiated, according to official sources.

At Char Chatkimara, one modern killa has already been completed. Three ones are being raised.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of buffalo farm owners said, they have saved their buffaloes during the recent tidal surge impacted by Cyclone Yaas; also their grazers got shelter on the killa.

The killa has been raised seven feet above plain land. As a result, the tidal water did not enter. So the buffaloes and their grazers were safe.

It has been made secured with tube-well, healthy toilet and solar power system, and composite system for waste management. It also included anti-lightning system made of rod to prevent striking.

Buffalo Grower Nazim Uddin and Md Alamin in Char Chatkimara said, during the Yass-impacted tidal surge none of his buffaloes was floated away. Along with the buffalo, they also have taken shelter in the killa. They mentioned, they had suffered irrecoverable damage in the past due to tidal surge in the absence of killa.

Farm owners Hanif Hawladar and Nurul Islam said, "We are getting all necessary facilities in the killa. Other farmers are also happy to get shelter for their buffaloes."

Executive Director of GJUS Zakir Hossain Mahin said, in seven upazilas of Bhola District, 88,000 buffaloes are being reared in small and big 45 chars.

For the first time, environment-friendly modern killa has been raised in Bhola Sadar Upazila, he mentioned.

Three more killas are being raised in District Sadar and Char Fasson Upazila, he added.









