Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:44 PM
Four nabbed in rape cases in two districts

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Sirajganj and Joypurhat, on Tuesday.
SIRAJGANJ: Police on Tuesday night arrested two people for allegedly raping a handicapped woman on a truck in Koddermor area of the district.
The arrestees were truck driver Sohel Rana, 32, son of Mansur Ali, and the helper Mohammad Abdul Wahab Sheikh, 28, son of Mohammad Zahurul Sheikh of Shibganj Upazila in Bogura.
Police were able to arrest them and rescue the rape victim with a quick response to a 999 call report
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Mosaddek Ali said the 20-year-old mentally-disabled woman from Shimla Village of Raiganj Upazila in the district went missing on Sunday night. On Tuesday, people in Gazipur's Chandra found her and requested a freight truck to drop her off at Chandaikona along with two other passengers.
Reaching Tangail's Elenga area, the driver and helper ask the two passengers to go for a tea break, citing mechanical glitch in the engine. But the passengers returned suspecting the odd and found the woman being raped, he said.
The truck driver and helper managed to escape with the woman in the truck.
The passengers immediately reported the incident calling 999.
Police at Bangabandhu Bridge West failed to stop the speeding truck and reached the barricade in Kaddarmor area where the truck was eventually stopped.
The handicapped woman was rescued from the truck cabin and the truck was seized.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.  
JOYPURHAT: A fifth grader girl was reportedly raped by school office assistant cum night guard in Panchbibi Upazila of the district while collecting syllabus from his house.
Victim's father filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Panchbibi PS on Tuesday night against three people.
Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Deb said they arrested two accused in this connection.
The arrested are Mehedi Hasan, 25, office assistant cum night guard of Birnagar Government Primary School, and local Union Parishad (UP) Member Rashedul Islam Mamun, 35.
According to the case statement, the victim went to Mehedi's house to bring weekly worksheet on the evening of June 16. Later, the accused raped her.
The victim disclosed the matter to her parents after returning home.
As the news spread in the area, local UP member Rashedul and Upazila Krishak League Joint Convener Alimuzzaan Babul put pressure on the victim's family to conceal the incident in exchange of money.
Police arrested two persons while Babul went into hiding.
The victim was sent to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital for medical test.
However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.


