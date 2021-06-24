Three-wheelers plying in Gopalganj amid lockdown

GOPALGANJ, June 23: Restrictions on public movement in the district have started from Tuesday morning.

Despite the ban, three-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and vans were seen plying on the road.

However, long route and local buses remained suspended while most of the shops were closed. Train services of Gopalganj-Rajshahi and Rajbari's Kalukhalu to Gopalganj's Bhatiapara, are also closed.

Meanwhile, police patrols have been set up at the entrance gates of the district including launch ghats, Court Chattar area and police lines intersection in order to encourage people to follow health guidelines that include wearing facemasks and not to go outside without emergency.





