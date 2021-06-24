Video
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Foreign News

India reports 40 cases of Delta plus variant

Delta to account for 90pc new cases in Europe by end August: report

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, June 23: The Centre has advised three States-  Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to strengthen surveillance and take appropriate public health measures following detection of 40 cases of the Delta plus variant. The Delta Plus variant is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC)
Meanwhile, another southern State -Karnataka on Wednesday confirmed the initial two cases of the Delta Plus variant. This strain has also been detected in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
According to public health experts, the new Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus is extremely transmissible and therefore raises concerns about its immune escape mechanism and resistance to monoclonal antibodies.
This alert by the Health ministry regarding the Delta Plus variant of COVID19 being found in some districts in these States, is based on the recent findings of INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department. of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for whole genome sequencing in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.
 According to INSACOG, the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has the following characteristics: Increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.
Meanwhile, the Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, could account for 90 percent of new Covid cases in the EU in the coming months, the bloc's disease control agency said Wednesday.
"The Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90 percent" of new cases in the EU, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government.
The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States' effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders, said US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday press call.


