Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 7:43 PM
Curtain falls on HK tabloid that dared to challenge China

Published : Thursday, 24 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

HONG KONG, June 23: Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper became the city's most popular tabloid by punching up against a particularly powerful entity that brooks little criticism: China's communist leadership.
Its 26 year reign is now at an end. Over the last week, Apple Daily's journalism was declared a threat to China's national security by Hong Kong authorities and the paper saw its assets frozen -- a move that crippled its ability to operate.
Thursday's edition will be its last, bringing the curtain down on Hong Kong's most outspoken tabloid. Caustic criticism of Beijing was baked into the paper's DNA.
It was founded in 1995 by Jimmy Lai, a billionaire mogul who had fled to the city from the mainland as a penniless child and amassed a fortune selling clothes.
Lai had not been especially political until the events of June 4, 1989, when he and many other Hong Kongers watched China send tanks to crush democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
He became increasingly outspoken -- often using especially colourful language to describe China's leaders -- and his clothing brand Giordano soon found itself in trouble with mainland authorities.
So Lai sold up and ploughed the proceeds into a new endeavour -- founding a media empire.    -AFP


