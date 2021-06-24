All party meeting on J&K today

NEW DELHI, June 23: Leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, announced Wednesday that they would be attending the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

The PAGD leaders, who met at the residence of alliance chairman and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, held discussions for an hour. They had earlier held consultations within their own parties on Delhi's outreach, nearly two years after the revocation of the special status of J&K and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

With Delhi's invitation to the talks not spelling out the agenda, Farooq Abdullah said: "Mehboobaji, myself and Tarigami Sahab have been invited. We will all go and we will present our position to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in Delhi. They have not fixed any agenda for this meeting."

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president and the last Chief Minister of the erstwhile state, told The Indian Express: "We will talk about our key agenda for which the PAGD came together, which is the restoration of the position in J&K pre-August 5, 2019. This is going to be the first and foremost concern for us. Whatever their agenda for discussion, but this is going to be our agenda."

"We will speak on this agenda and tell them that they have made a mistake. It (revocation of special status) is illegal and unconstitutional, and it should be restored. Without this, you cannot restore peace in J&K and this entire region."

On the delimitation exercise for J&K, Mufti questioned the urgency behind the move. "Delimitation is part of the same process used to break the state. This wasn't re-organisation, it was disorganisation. That way it is illegal and done with a certain purpose."

Stating that there are apprehensions in the UT about the aim of the delimitation exercise, she said: "Why are they so particular about getting this done? In Assam, they have delayed it. Delimitation here was not due until 2026, along with the rest of the country. So why are they bringing those deadlines closer? What's the urgency here?"

She said she will not raise the issue of statehood with the Centre since both the Prime Minister and Home Minister have repeatedly said that statehood will be restored and "it is something they need to do".

She said while her party has never been against dialogue, "we would have liked to see some confidence-building measures. Our political prisoners and other detainees should have been released. If they really wanted to reach out to the people of J&K and to us, after two years of humiliation, they should have done this."

She expressed the hope that after the Delhi meeting, those in jails within and outside Kashmir will be released. "There are people here who have to ask for help and collect money to visit family members in jails outside (the UT). If they can't be released, they should be brought back to Srinagar." -TOI











