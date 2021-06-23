Incidence of family murder on the rise

The recent triple murders in a family in the city have struck the collective conscience of the society.

Such chilling murder incidence was once committed by killer groups in a planned way but the murders of people by own family member has now become a matter of grave concern.

According to police, there have been at least 17 planned family murders over the last two months across the country.

Talking to the Daily Observer, many experts said mainly degradation of social values, various games and TV serials are inciting people towards family killings.

They also believe that family relationships have been strained during the corona pandemic period due to social and economic reasons.

Professor Zia Rahman, a teacher of University of Dhaka, Department of Criminology said, "Such family murders incidents are happening due to lack of family trust, disrespect, insecurity and violence."

Putting cautionary note, he also said when such incidents come through social media, many more people get influenced by it.

Mehzabin Islam Moon of Kadamtali has already confessed to killing his father, mother and sister, saying she had killed them because of her deep resentment as her mother forced her sister including her to engage in anti-social activities.

Talking to this correspondent Kadamtali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Jamal Uddin said, "Moon primarily has confessed to her crimes. She will be asked more questions extensively later."

Another incident on June 19 a husband named Hifsur Rahman slit the throat of his wife and two children at Gowainghat in Sylhet.

Sylhet District Superintendent of Police ( SP) Mohammad Farid Uddin said Hifsur himself initially admitted to killings his wife and children.

Just a month earlier on May 19 the most shocking murder took place in the capital where police recovered six pieces of body of a garment worker named Azharul (40) from the septic tank of Sardar Bari Jame Mosque in Dhakhin Khan of the city.

Later, people came to know that the killing was planned due to the extramarital affairs of Azharul's wife Asma with the Imam of the mosque Abdur Rahman as they made confessional statements in the court.

On April 29 in Chandanpur village of Jamirta union in Singair upazila of Manikgonj, Quaiser Hossain beat his father Selim Hossain Khokon to death.

On 14 May a wife was killed by her husband at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj and on April 26 in Madaripur a man killed his son due to his wife's extramarital relationship and tried to commit suicide by poisoning himself.

On May 24 in Narayanganj a husband slit his wife's throat. On May 22 in Trisha of Mymensingh sons hacked to death their father and on June 1 a wife was killed by her husband while on June 19 a son beat his sick father to death at Tajhat in Rangpur.

Professor Mehtab Khanam, a famous psychologist, said deep hatred and revengeful attitude instigates one member of a family to kill another member.

Every person in the family has two emotional parts - one is love and the other is hatred.

"Love creates strong bond and hatred creates crisis. Strain and crisis in relationship sometimes lead people to such planned killings. It is psychological battle," she said.

At the time of the murder, he/she becomes more brutal, only remembers the deprivation and hatred of the past.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PIB) Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder said very often a killer of such case finds demonic pleasures.

