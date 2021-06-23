Lockdown weighs on inter-city commuters



Many uninformed passengers fall into trouble as buses were not allowed to move to seven districts from the capital after the authorities imposed a nine-day ban on travel to and from the districts that see high rate of Covid-19 cases. The photo was taken from Sayedabad bus terminal on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

check-posts at Dhaka's adjacent areas.

Hundreds of readymade garment (RMG) factories' workers are facing immense suffering to reach their respective workplaces as the factory authorities did not arrange transport for their movement during lockdown.

Many of them were seen walking in the rain to reach their destinations as long-route transports are being kept suspended due to lockdown in seven districts.

As many people were not aware about the suspension of the bus services on long routes, they thronged Gabtoli, Syedabad and Abdullahpur bus terminals on Tuesday morning to catch buses to reach their destinations. Some of them returned home after a long wait and some others were seen looking for alternative vehicles to move to their destinations.

The districts are Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts. Thousands of people got stranded at Gazipur district boundaries coming from northern districts while they were seen coming back to Dhaka by different alternative transports including autos.



