Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lockdown weighs on inter-city commuters

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Many uninformed passengers fall into trouble as buses were not allowed to move to seven districts from the capital after the authorities imposed a nine-day ban on travel to and from the districts that see high rate of Covid-19 cases. The photo was taken from Sayedabad bus terminal on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Many uninformed passengers fall into trouble as buses were not allowed to move to seven districts from the capital after the authorities imposed a nine-day ban on travel to and from the districts that see high rate of Covid-19 cases. The photo was taken from Sayedabad bus terminal on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Travellers suffered immensely on different highway as no long-distance bus was allowed to leave or enter the capital city on Tuesday as the government enforced tougher restrictions in an effort to beat the deadly Coronavirus. Police are barring the vehicles, setting
check-posts at Dhaka's adjacent areas.
Hundreds of readymade garment (RMG) factories' workers are facing immense suffering to reach their respective workplaces as the factory authorities did not arrange transport for their movement during lockdown.
Many of them were seen walking in the rain to reach their destinations as long-route transports are being kept suspended due to lockdown in seven districts.
As many people were not aware about the suspension of the bus services on long routes, they thronged Gabtoli, Syedabad and Abdullahpur bus terminals on Tuesday morning to catch buses to reach their destinations. Some of them returned home after a long wait and some others were seen looking for alternative vehicles to move to their destinations.
The districts are Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts. Thousands of people got stranded at Gazipur district boundaries coming from northern districts while they were seen coming back to Dhaka by different alternative transports including autos.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Incidence of family murder on the rise
Lockdown weighs on inter-city commuters
15pc youth lost jobs during C-19 pandemic: BIGD survey
AL sweeps first phase UP polls
Spillover of Delta variant of C-19 from border areas looks imminent
CID arrests 9 Omi’s men
$940m ADB loan for BD to buy C-19 vaccine
C-19 uptrend continues with 4,846 new cases


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft