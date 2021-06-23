Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

15pc youth lost jobs during C-19 pandemic: BIGD survey

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Due to the impact of Covid- 19 pandemic, around 15 percent of the youth who were employed before the outbreak, have lost their jobs, according to a survey of the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) conducted in January this year.
The youths already face many challenges in the labour market due to poor education quality and limited experience and skill, as well as limited job opportunities. During the pandemic, their struggles have become more difficult, according to the survey report revealed on Tuesday.
The report was disclosed in a webinar held in Dhaka on the day.
According to the study findings, youth employed in skilled professions like education, private firms, and handicrafts, are experiencing more prolonged unemployment compared to those in less skilled and essential professions like agriculture, day labour and transport.
Even among those who managed to retain or regain employment, average incomes reduced by 11 percent that the pre-Covid levels. Youth from urban areas suffered greater income loss (at least 15pc) than those from rural areas (9pc), it added.
The report said that  the scenario is more concerning for women. One third of the young women employed before the pandemic were out of jobs in January 2021, which is three times higher than the rate among young men.
Moreover, income loss for young women working in both periods was twice that of men-average incomes decreased by 21pc for young women and 10pc for young men. Young women in the study sample were employed in the most hard-hit sectors during the pandemic, sectors like private tutoring, handicrafts, and private organizations or NGOs, which are some of the hardest-hit sectors.
As a result confidence about future job prospect is particularly low among young women. Women in Bangladesh are already far behind men in higher education, labour market participation, employment, and income. The Covid -19 shock may further depress this scenario, threatening to undo much of the progress made around women's empowerment, unless corrective measures are taken, it added.
Joining the event, Director General of the Department of Youth Development Azharul Islam Khan highlighted the necessity for Bangladesh to fully utilize the youth dividend.
Dr Jennifer Seager, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Economics at George Washington University, remarked that financial constraints have also resulted in decreasing job and education aspirations among the youth.
She said Covid has had an impact on the mental health of all; youth, who are facing multiple challenges brought by the pandemic, are likely to suffer more.
The survey found that though the mental health of the youth improved substantially from the lockdown, a fifth of the young women and 12pc of the young men who were possibly suffering from depression or anxiety during the first lockdown were still experiencing the same in January 2021.
Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director of BIGD, mentioned gender disparity dimensions of the pandemic become more evident in the longer term, and it is the same among the youth, which is very concerning.
Young people are also disproportionately affected by the long closure of all educational institutions. It is reasonable to expect that many would take other training, especially online, to compensate for learning loss, the survey mentioned, adding only five percent of the youth mentioned taking any new training courses during this time, indicating a severe lack of human capital development during this period.
Prolonged closure and limited alternative learning may have a long-term impact on the country's economic growth and future economic wellbeing of the youth, it added.
Dr Munir Hussain, National Programme Officer at UNFPA, remarked that there is a huge demand for skills training among youth, as seen from UNFPA programs, but increasing access and affordability is the key.
Agreeing with this sentiment, Joydeep Sinha Roy, Head of Operations of Skills Development Programme at BRAC, highlighted that it is more challenging to provide skills through online media.
The webinar was moderated by Dr Imran Matin. Other noted researchers, development practitioners, and media persons were present at the online event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Incidence of family murder on the rise
Lockdown weighs on inter-city commuters
15pc youth lost jobs during C-19 pandemic: BIGD survey
AL sweeps first phase UP polls
Spillover of Delta variant of C-19 from border areas looks imminent
CID arrests 9 Omi’s men
$940m ADB loan for BD to buy C-19 vaccine
C-19 uptrend continues with 4,846 new cases


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft