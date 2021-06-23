AL sweeps first phase UP polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) scored highest in the first phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections. Of them, AL candidates secured 148 UPs, AL's rebel candidates secured 49 UPs, and opposition party Jatiya Party (JP) got three UP chairmen and Islami Andolon Bangladesh got one UP chaiman. BNP boycotted the elections earlier.

According to the Election Commission (EC), on June 21 in 20 UP elections were held with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and rests of the elections were held with

ballot papers. Due to no competitors 28 AL -backed candidates were elected unopposed.

Two people were killed in violence in the first phase of the election. One was killed in Hazariganj union of Charfasion upazila of Bhola district and another was killed in Khanjapur Union of Gouronodi upazila of Barishal district.







