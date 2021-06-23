Spillover of Delta variant of C-19 from border areas looks imminent

The rapid spread of infections of the highly transmissible Delta variant has spread over the border districts where the variant was first detected. Now the dangerous variant has become a serious threat to other districts as well as other cities as it spreads very quickly.

But due to the lack of leadership, experience and planning of the Health Ministry we may be heading for a great disaster, said experts.

On average, less than one hospital bed is there for every thousands of people in the country. The number of beds for every 1,000 people in government hospitals is about 0.32 and in private hospital about 0.64. There are only 0.96 beds in government and private hospitals for every 1,000 people.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said this in a survey, 'Private Health Care Institution Survey 2019'. The critical situation of medical services in Bangladesh has come to light in this survey report of BBS.

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), there should be 3.5 beds for every 1,000 people. The number of beds in public and private hospitals in the country is much less than the international standard.

But it is a matter of great sorrow that not every hospital has the capacity to treat corona patients at present though corona pandemic has passed about one and half years.

The number of coronavirus detections has increased again in Khulna division. In the last 24 hours, 27 people have died due to the virus. At the same time, 998 people have been detected with the virus.

According to the Divisional Health Director's Office, nine people have died in Khulna, five in Kushtia, four in Jashore, four in Bagerhat, three in Narail and two in Meherpur in the last 24 hours.

In Chapainawabganj, there are only 72 beds for corona patients where more than 100 patients are admitted in the hospital. Of them 72 were accommodated in hospital beds and the rest of the patients are getting treatment on the floor.

In Kushtia, MA Momen, official of the Civil Surgeon office, said, "There are only 30 beds for corona patients where 128 patients are admitted in the hospital and rest of the patients are getting treatment while on the hospital corridor and 1,195 are in home isolation. Patients are increasing day by day in the hospital. Doctors, nurses and volunteers are being affected by corona while providing medical services. In the meantime we have decided to dedicate the whole hospital for Corona treatment. But since the instructions did not come, it is not going to be implemented."

In Satkhira, "392 patients are admitted in government and private hospitals where only 150 beds are in government hospital," said, Hossain Mohammad Shafayet, Civil Surgeon of the Sadar Hospital.

In Rajshahi, 340 patients are admitted in government and private the hospitals whereas there are only 300 beds in the government hospital.

If the number of sample test is increased, so the number of positive patients also increases. It also shows that the number of positive patients is decreasing as the number of tests decreases. In some districts, more corona-positive patients are being identified in fewer tests. They are border areas of Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Satkhira, Kushtia, Meherpur, Kurigram, Natore, Naogoan, Dinajpur, Sylhet, Nilphamari, Noakhali, Rajbari and Faridpur, the upward trend of corona is seen.

Since the variant wreak havoc in India, and then Nepal, where hospitals were overwhelmed and thousands of people were dying every day. While at present the Delta variant is dominating, other variants are also at work, including the South African, Nigerian and UK variants. The Delta variant is a cause for greater worry because of the way it has devastated India having a much faster transmission rate and leading to very serious health complications in a very short time.

If people would not be reckless about the virus, especially after the frightening experience of April in Dhaka and other cities, this new higher rate of the virus would not have been seen.

Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, member of the Epidemiology and Public Health Committee of the DGHS, said, "All the steps we didn't take to keep the Delta variant infections in check and that is why now the scenario is changing even in villages, where more deaths are being reported of people with Covid-like symptoms but once the rate of infections was coming down and there was almost no sign of Covid in many rural areas."

"Going out on the streets of Dhaka, it seems as if there is no virus, with crowds in shopping areas, traffic jams and many people not bothering to wear masks. This must stop immediately, with strict restrictions on the gathering of large numbers of people," he added.

Virologist Dr Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "Lethargic habit has grown in the Health Ministry. Due to lack of leadership and experience they could not develop a better health system in the health sector across the country."

"There are many unreported deaths in areas where transmissions are high. The World Health Organization had announced at the very beginning of this pandemic the crucial need for testing, isolation and contact tracing which is the most basic steps in the fight against the virus. So why have we kept our testing numbers so low which brings us to another big problem that is the low number of testing for the virus, which prevents us from getting a more accurate picture of how widely the infection has spread and due to which variant," he added.

The virologist also said, "Increasing ICU beds and high-flow nasal cannula and oxygen supply in hospitals have to be done on an urgent basis. At the same time, the government must accelerate the procurement and administering of vaccines nationwide so that people can be protected from the severe conditions of the virus that can lead to death. We must now tackle the impending crisis judiciously. This means taking immediate measures that have worked in the past and taking them simultaneously. The government must ramp up testing, ensure free testing for the lower-income groups and enforce health guidelines especially mask wearing and social distancing all over the country, especially in crowded areas."

