Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Human Trafficking Case

CID arrests 9 Omi’s men

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested nine accomplices of Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in connection with a human trafficking case. Omi is a suspect in the attempted rape and murder case filed by actress Pori Moni
The arrested persons were identified as Jashim Uddin, 36, Omi's driver Salauddin, 35, Omi's brother-in-law Raqibul Islam Rana, 34, Md Musa, 26, Golap Hossain Bulbul, 34, Zakir Hossain, 34, Md Nazmul, 25, Md Alam, 35, and Shahjahan Sarkar, 43.
The arrests made by the CID were announced at a press conference at the CID Headquarters at Malibagh in the capital on Tuesday.
The CID seized 395 passports, 22 computer hard disks, and deeds of property, credit cards, blank stamp papers, bank cheque books, storage devices and mobile handsets from the detainees.
Omi, 34, is the owner of Ayat Arafat Travel Tour Service in Ashkona. He was also the director of a training centre, known as Singapore Training Centre. Omi is in police custody in connection with a drug case.
A 22-year-old, named
Shahin Alam, filed a case at the Dakhinkhan Police Station on June 17, accusing Omi and his associates of fraud under the guise of sending migrant workers abroad.
"The detainees lured Shahin Alam and hundreds like him with promises of obtaining high-paying jobs abroad and made a massive amount of money," said CID Additional DIG Omar Faruk.
"These human trafficking rings send people to different countries but without securing the promised jobs. Millions of taka were also embezzled from people who were promised they would be sent to Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore and other destinations."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Incidence of family murder on the rise
Lockdown weighs on inter-city commuters
15pc youth lost jobs during C-19 pandemic: BIGD survey
AL sweeps first phase UP polls
Spillover of Delta variant of C-19 from border areas looks imminent
CID arrests 9 Omi’s men
$940m ADB loan for BD to buy C-19 vaccine
C-19 uptrend continues with 4,846 new cases


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft