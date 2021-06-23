CID arrests 9 Omi’s men

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested nine accomplices of Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in connection with a human trafficking case. Omi is a suspect in the attempted rape and murder case filed by actress Pori Moni

The arrested persons were identified as Jashim Uddin, 36, Omi's driver Salauddin, 35, Omi's brother-in-law Raqibul Islam Rana, 34, Md Musa, 26, Golap Hossain Bulbul, 34, Zakir Hossain, 34, Md Nazmul, 25, Md Alam, 35, and Shahjahan Sarkar, 43.

The arrests made by the CID were announced at a press conference at the CID Headquarters at Malibagh in the capital on Tuesday.

The CID seized 395 passports, 22 computer hard disks, and deeds of property, credit cards, blank stamp papers, bank cheque books, storage devices and mobile handsets from the detainees.

Omi, 34, is the owner of Ayat Arafat Travel Tour Service in Ashkona. He was also the director of a training centre, known as Singapore Training Centre. Omi is in police custody in connection with a drug case.

A 22-year-old, named

Shahin Alam, filed a case at the Dakhinkhan Police Station on June 17, accusing Omi and his associates of fraud under the guise of sending migrant workers abroad.

"The detainees lured Shahin Alam and hundreds like him with promises of obtaining high-paying jobs abroad and made a massive amount of money," said CID Additional DIG Omar Faruk.

"These human trafficking rings send people to different countries but without securing the promised jobs. Millions of taka were also embezzled from people who were promised they would be sent to Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore and other destinations."











