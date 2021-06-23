Video
$940m ADB loan for BD to buy C-19 vaccine

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a loan package of $940 million for the Government of Bangladesh to purchase safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The package, which comprises a regular loan and a concessional loan of $470 million each, is part of ADB's $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) launched in December 2020 to offer
rapid and equitable vaccine-related support to ADB's developing member countries (DMCs), says a press release.
"Vaccination programmes can break the chain of virus transmission, save lives, and mitigate the negative economic impacts of the pandemic," said ADB President.


